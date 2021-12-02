This interactive map shows where the Covid omicron variant has been detected

From the U.S. to Germany and Saudi Arabia to Australia, the Covid-19 omicron variant has spread to dozens of countries globally.

The World Health Organization has labeled omicron, which was first detected by South African scientists, a "variant of concern" due to a large number of mutations that could make the variant more contagious.

Much remains unknown about the variant, initially referred to as B.1.1.529. Scientists are studying if it is more transmissible, causes more severe illness and deaths, as well as whether tests, therapeutics and vaccines are effective against it.

Still, the emergence of the omicron variant has led some countries to tighten border restrictions and triggered fresh concerns about the health of the global economy. Meanwhile, dampening investor sentiment rocked global markets.