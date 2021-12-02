Omicron will likely 'dominate and overwhelm' the world in 3-6 months, doctor says

Experts don't know exactly how contagious the highly mutated omicron variant is, but the virus' spike protein — which binds to human cells — has mutations associated with higher transmission and a decrease in antibody protection. "The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it's going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get," U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Protection from current vaccines

That said, some doctors believe that the existing vaccines will be able to provide some protection against the new variant. Our bodies generate a "whole host of different antibodies" in response to vaccines, said Dr. Syra Madad, a fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. "I do think that our current vaccines will hold up to a certain extent, with this new variant," she told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday, noting that the vaccines were able to provide protection against delta. "It may reduce vaccine effectiveness by a couple of notches, but that is yet to be seen," she said. Current vaccines, along with boosters should still provide a "good level of protection," she added. Leong agreed that a three-dose vaccine regimen would likely protect against severe disease, but pointed out that many countries still have low vaccination rates. He said omicron is "threatening the whole world" with a sudden surge in cases, and health-care systems could be overwhelmed, even if only 1% or 2% of the cases end up in hospital.