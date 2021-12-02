Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, Marvell, DocuSign and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Marvell Technology — Shares of Marvell Technology surged more than 11% in extended trading after the semiconductor company posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Marvell posted earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 39 cents per share on $1.15 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Ulta Beauty — Ulta Beauty shares gained more than 3% in after-hours trading following an earnings beat. The beauty store chain posted earnings of $3.93, crushing the Refinitv consensus estimate of $2.46. Revenue also came in higher than expected.

DocuSign — Shares of DocuSign plunged more than 25% during extended trading after issuing weak fourth-quarter guidance. DocuSign projected fourth-quarter revenue of $557 million to $563 million, while analysts expected revenue of $575 million, according to StreetAccount.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet — Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet dropped roughly 18% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations. Ollie's reported earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $383 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected 47 cents earned per share on revenue of $415 million.

Asana — Asana shares sunk 13% during extended trading despite beating expectations for the third quarter. The work management platform posted a loss of 23 cents per share adj., while analysts expected a loss of 27 cents per share, according to StreetAccount.