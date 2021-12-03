11 great gifts under $25 for everyone on your list

The holiday season is officially underway, meaning it's time to start getting gifts for friends and family. But coming up with quality gift ideas on a budget can be time consuming — especially when you have a number of people to shop for. To help, CNBC Make It compiled 11 gift ideas for recipients of all ages, each clocking in at $25 or less. Whether you're shopping for a girlfriend or your favorite uncle, there is a little something for everyone.

1. Add some green to their home

@viktoriaalisevich via Twenty20

The Sill Succulent Assortment Price: $16 If they've been meaning to add some greenery to their home but are worried about keeping it alive, succulents are a great gift. Start their collection with a three-pack from The Sill, which will send them a variety of miniature succulents in plastic nursery pots. The plants need to be placed in direct sunlight, but only need to be watered every two to three weeks.

2. Keep their drinks cold

ThermoFlask 40-ounce Insulated Bottle Price: $24.99 To keep drinks chilled and get the best bang for your buck, consider ThermoFlask, whose bottles have clean designs and insulating properties that rival their more expensive counterparts. ThermoFlask has a number of bottles available in a range of sizes, including a 40-ounce bottle for just under $25.

3. Personalize their glassware

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Price: $18 Get the liquor aficionado in your life a custom drinking glass etched with the map of the city of their choice. Uncommon Goods' Urban Map Glass offers 31 different metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Dallas, New York and Minneapolis. The 11-ounce glasses are dishwasher safe and include street names and the city's coordinates. They are made in Ohio and etched in New Hampshire.

4. Give a trendy at-home manicure

Chillhouse

Chillhouse Press-On Nails Price: $16 Give the gift of a do-it-yourself manicure to the fashion-forward person on your list. The trendy designs from Chillhouse have a high payoff for low effort. The press-on nail kit comes with a cuticle stick, glue and a dual-sided buffer and file.

5. Keep their ears warm

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Price: $16.99 Carhartt beanies are fan favorites, and with 20 different colors to choose from, you're sure to find one to fit the style of whoever you're shopping for.

6. Have fun with the whole family

Monopoly Price: $20.99 There's a reason Monopoly is still going strong after more than 85 years. The classic board game is a hit with kids and adults alike, and can keep the fun going for hours — literally.

7. Make sure their phone is always charged

Anker

Anker PowerCore 10000 Price: $24.99 If you're shopping for someone who appreciates practical gifts, look no further than a portable battery. This Anker PowerCore 10000 is a pocket-sized power pack that can hold enough juice to fully charge a smartphone several times over. Plus, it is available in four different colors.

8. Improve their kitchen game

Victorinox 6-inch Chef's Knife Price: $22.74 A decent knife can go a long way toward making someone a better home cook. Respected knifemaker Victorniox's 6-inch Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife is versatile, and can take care of a wide range of chopping and slicing needs. The Swiss company also offers a lifetime guarantee against defects in the material and workmanship, meaning this $25 purchase may last them the rest of their life if they treat it right.

9. Upgrade their masks

Uniqlo AIRism Mask (Pack of 3) Price: $14.90 Ditch your disposable masks in favor of something more comfortable and stylish. Uniqlo's masks come in a variety of colors and sizes, making them a comfortable way to stay safe this winter. The triple-layer mask includes a built-in filter and meets the CDC's criteria for fabric masks.

10. Help them keep their place

@coffe.books.rewind via Twenty20

Book Darts, 125 Count Price: $14.95 Book darts will give the readers in your life a fun and unique way to save their page. The metal darts, which come in three colors, clip onto the page and can even point to the exact sentence you stopped at. Use multiple book darts to flag your favorite passages to revisit later.

11. Give the gift of grooming