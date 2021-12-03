This 24-year-old artist has made over $300,000 in 10 months selling NFTs: 'I hope to inspire more creatives who look like me'

Since February, Lana Denina has earned over $300,000 from selling her art as NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, on various platforms. But only a month earlier, she just began learning what they are.

At the time, "I didn't know anything about blockchain," the 24-year-old tells CNBC Make It. She started looking into it, and "I was mind blown," she says. "It was completely revolutionary."

As a painter, Denina was instantly impressed with the technology and its ability to act as a vehicle for proof of ownership for artists, she says. "Traditional galleries are kind of like the old world," since there isn't much diversity, Denina says. "I never felt fully attracted to it, especially as a woman of color."

Unlike traditional markets for art, NFTs and Web3 allows artists to create their own galleries and set their own prices online, Denina explains. Artists can also earn royalties on secondary sales of their work with NFTs. Denina herself earns 10%.

"I hope to inspire more creatives who look like me to step a foot into tech," she says.