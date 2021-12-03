Don't buy Uber just yet, traders say after UBS names it top pick in ride-hailing

Investors are betting on big returns for ride-hailing stocks in 2022.

UBS named Uber its top pick in the ride-hailing and food delivery space in a Wednesday note, calling the company a winning catch-up trade.

The stock jumped nearly 6% on Thursday following the upgrade. The firm also ranked Lyft as a secondary pick, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating.

Uber has a "two-pronged approach" that makes it both a reopening and a stay-at-home trade, Joule Financial's chief investment officer, Quint Tatro, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

"Their margins are going to increase as the ride-sharing movement comes back online," he said. "But the other side is that for those people that aren't comfortable, they have a huge deliveries segment that is doing exceptionally well."

Even so, now isn't the time to get in on the ride-hailing names, Tatro said.

Uber is down more than 30% year to date as the company continues to struggle with driver shortages. Rival Lyft has fallen over 20% in 2021.

"I think at this stage if you're looking to get back into these, you wait for a little pullback and then you add," he said.

Uber looks oversold to Miller Tabak's Matt Maley, but he's also staying on the sidelines for now.