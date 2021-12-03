Chinese electric car start-up Hycan claims funding of more than $300 million is on the way

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electric car start-up Hycan hasn't delivered many vehicles yet, but it claims it's on the verge of a large fundraise as investors pour more money into a hot sector.

The news of more capital looking at other players in China's electric car market comes as more established start-ups like Nio and Xpeng have already delivered more than 10,000 cars each in November alone. Unofficial figures — which Hycan declined to confirm – indicate sales of a few hundred vehicles during the first ten months of this year.

"In January, we raised more than 2 billion yuan ($312.5 million), which is a recognition from our big investors. Next, the new round of financing overall will not be less than this figure," Yang Ying, CEO of Hycan, said in Mandarin on Dec. 1 at CNBC's annual East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

Yang did not specify when the funding round would close. He claimed about 20 funds and investment institutions around the world were interested in Hycan.