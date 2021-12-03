How to get the free at-home Covid tests promised by White House

Tens of millions of Americans should soon have access to free at-home Covid tests.

The White House made the announcement amid fears of a new variant of the coronavirus. Cases of the variant, called omicron, have already popped up in California, Minnesota, Colorado and New York.

Other countries have already made the takeaway tests free. For example, British citizens can order packs of rapid tests to be sent to their homes at no charge from a government website.

Although Americans have been able to get free Covid tests with their doctors and at hospitals, they've had to pay for at-home tests, which usually run from around $15 to $40.

Health experts expressed optimism about the new policy.

"It's a step toward making these tests more available to individuals, but there could still be barriers," said Lindsey Dawson, an associate director at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It's unclear exactly when the new coverage will kick in, and previous tests you've bought likely won't be eligible for reimbursement, Dawson said.

Details of the new plan are thin, with the Biden administration promising more guidance by mid-January. But here's what we know as of now.