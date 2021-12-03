Nearly 1 million more jobs were created this year than the government first estimated

A construction worker passes a job site at Metropolitan Park, the first phase of new construction of Amazon's HQ2 development Arlington, Virginia October 13, 2021.

If you would have believed the Labor Department, August and September looked to be signaling a jobs market that was just about out of gas.

Initial readings from the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that August had seen payrolls growth of just 235,000, while September was stuck at 194,000. Both were well below Wall Street expectations at the time.

But what a difference a couple of months can make.

By the time the BLS was finished with its counting, August had come all the way up to 483,000, more than doubling the initial estimate. September, meanwhile, saw its final revision put at 379,000, nearly doubling the first count.

The BLS issues revisions in the subsequent two months after the initial report.

Such wild changes have been commonplace this year. In fact, revisions from the first estimate to the third and final release have added nearly 1 million jobs to the initial releases — 976,000 to be exact, through October. By contrast, 2019 saw revisions for the entire year total just 101,000 and the pandemic-scarred 2020 saw a net loss of 719,000.