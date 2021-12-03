More turbulence could be ahead for stocks as investors weigh omicron and the Fed’s next steps

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 29, 2021.

Volatility could continue to plague markets after a week of violent swings that sent many stocks plummeting.

In the week ahead, investors await more news on the omicron Covid variant and another inflation report Friday that is expected to show consumer prices remain the hottest in three decades.

In the past week, stocks sold off on worries about the omicron variant and concerns the Federal Reserve will move away from its easy policies and raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told a Congressional panel Tuesday that the central bank will consider speeding up the taper of its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program when it meets Dec. 14 and 15. The Federal Reserve put its bond-purchasing program in place in early 2020 to prop up the economy during the pandemic.

"It's going to be a somewhat turbulent December because we probably need to wait for earnings season to get regrounded, back to fundamentals," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset. "For as high as a lot of the ratios would suggest, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, when you throw it into the hopper with interest rates and everything else, things aren't that bad. I don't think we're teetering on the edge of a cliff."

But Ablin did say the comments from Powell were unnerving investors, who fear the Fed will also speed up interest rate hikes. Powell acknowledged he was wrong about inflation being "transitory," or temporary, spooking investors. The bond purchases are now scheduled to end in June.

"I'm not sure what investors' read on inflation is. Do they think the Fed is going to raise rates, get ahead of it too early and everything is going to roll over? Ever since Powell took 'transitory' out of his talk, investors have been somewhat off balance," said Ablin.

The consumer price index or CPI for November is expected Friday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict it rose 0.6% on a monthly basis, or 6.7% year over year. That compares to a 0.9% gain in October, and a 6.2% jump year over year, the biggest move in three decades.