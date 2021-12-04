Bitcoin and ether prices drop sharply, falling more than 10%

In 2021, bitcoin and ether have seen huge rallies. In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion in value for the first time.

SINGAPORE — Bitcoin prices dropped sharply Saturday , plunging more than 10% to a low near $43,000.

The world's most prominent cryptocurrency pared some losses by mid-afternoon Singapore time, changing hands at around $47,607. Still, bitcoin has dropped more than 16% in the past 24 hours, according to Coindesk.

The price of ether also dived, dropping more than 10% to a low near $3,500. It came back somewhat afterward, trading near $3,888.

Ether, the world's second-largest digital coin by market value, has lost more than 14% over the past 24 hours, according to Coindesk.