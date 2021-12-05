How to use Tik Tok, Instagram and other social media to launch a business

Gen Z grew up on social media — we've been building our list of friends and followers since we were young. So, for college students who want to try their hand at launching a business, they have a ready-made customer base and marketing platform at their fingertips. Social media platforms recognize that potential and have been rolling out commerce tools. Pinterest and Facebook were among the earliest to launch shopping/marketplace features and Instagram followed a few years later, giving small businesses the opportunity to reach millions — and in some cases billions — of users. This has been a game-changer for start-ups. In August, TikTok announced a partnership with Shopify, where Shopify merchants who have a TikTok for Business account are able to add a shopping tab to their profiles. Reality star Kylie Jenner was among the first users to try the new TikTok shopping feature, using it to market her Kylie Cosmetics beauty products to her 37 million followers.

Kylie Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil | WireImage | Getty Images

"I built my business on social media; it's where my fans go first to look for what's next from Kylie Cosmetics," Jenner said in a statement. And that goes for college students, too: Your friends already follow you on social media to keep up with what's new with you, so if you're launching a business, they're right there waiting to hear about it. That makes it so much easier — and cheaper — to start a business. You don't have to create a marketing plan or come up with thousands for advertising. And, when you think about how Facebook has nearly 3 billion monthly users, TikTok and Instagram each have 1 billion, and Pinterest has 444 million users the potential growth for your business is huge. Instagram currently has more than 200 million business accounts on its app. And, nearly half of Instagram users surveyed (44%) said they use features like shopping tags and the Shop Tab Instagram to shop every week. Kerisa Mason, a Freshman at Baruch College, started a custom-made art business on Instagram. She launched the business during the pandemic. All of her business comes from social media. Mason likes the addition of Instagram Reels (short video clips) and the ability to post time-lapses of her art on Instagram.

Kerisa Mason holding her painting of "Girl on Fire" from her custom-made art business. Source: Kerisa Mason

"Instagram is a way that I can share my art with friends and strangers while working with the algorithm to expand my business," she said. "I was inspired to do it mostly by TikTok and my friends encouraging me." Alexis Larreategui, a recent graduate from SUNY Plattsburgh launched her vegan skincare business on Instagram. A few years ago, she found that she could not pronounce some of the ingredients in her skincare products. After doing research and discovering how harmful it was for her skin, Larreategui looked into more organic remedies. Having started the business in college, she also understands the struggles that students may face when they shop for products. "My whole mission was to give people the accessibility and affordability. If they're like me, they were in college, and they're looking for an alternative from mainstream brands — that they have something that was reasonably priced," she explained.

Alexis Larreategui wearing a chocolate face mask from her vegan skin care brand. Source: Alexis Larreategui

Beyond reaching your own friends on social media, these platforms also help other followers and businesses discover you and your products. Instagram recently introduced new tools that will support content creators and brands to make it easier for them to be discovered and collaborate with other brands. Among the new features that will roll out, the most important one may be the ability to find the best creators for brand campaigns using unique filters. Collaborating with other brands can help businesses to gain more followers and make the brand's name known. "Instagram helps me obtain a wider audience. It's an easy platform to communicate with customers and collaborators," Larreategui said. "I've collaborated with 5-10 brands and it wasn't anything big but doing giveaways where our products were featured or promoting each other on our page." 87% of people surveyed said that they took action after seeing product information on Instagram, such as following a brand or making a purchase online. More from College Voices:

College students used Instagram to sell face masks and other products during the pandemic When college students launch a business in college, where the business goes after graduation is important; whether it becomes a side hustle or the main source of income. Pricing varies but Mason can make as much as $45 for one of her pieces. She considers her business a side hustle and will keep it going after she graduates. "I feel like my business will become a second source of income," Mason said. "I want to have my career and then my business is something that I would do for fun, but it also makes me money." Larreategui also considers her business a side hustle but wants to see it grow and network more with other brands. Each month is different but she has made as much as $300 in one month. Interested in starting your own business? "One thing I would say is just start," said Chantel Richardson, who runs a consulting business and uses multiple social apps. "Go out there and learn [because] we are in a generation where everything is easily accessible, so I feel like if you want it, go out there and get it."