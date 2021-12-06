Anti-Trump group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol raised, spent millions during 2020 campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 election, funding projects that targeted then-President Donald Trump.

It was a record haul for the relatively young nonprofit organization, which was established in 2018, the second year of Trump's term in office. In 2019, it raised $9 million, according to a filing.

The group, called Defending Democracy Together, used its haul to spend more than $13 million on grants during 2020. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million, went toward one of the group's projects, Republican Voters Against Trump, according to a 990 tax disclosure first reviewed by CNBC.

That project was intended to give what the group says were Republican voters a chance to speak out through video testimony on their dislike of the former commander in chief.

Defending Democracy Together also donated over $4 million to WorkMoney, a separate 501(c)(4) nonprofit that recently launched a campaign to press moderate lawmakers to fall in line with President Joe Biden's agenda.

A spokeswoman for Defending Democracy Together did not return a request for comment before publication.