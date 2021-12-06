'The chart says it all': Piper Sandler warns investors against Chinese stocks

In this article FXI

KWEB

BABA

Chinese stocks made a comeback Monday, alongside U.S. markets, but the rebound came after a far worse sell-off. The FXI China large-cap ETF has fallen 30% from a February peak, while the U.S.-dominated S&P 500 has slipped just 3% from its own high, set in November. The KWEB China internet ETF, which holds Alibaba, among others, is down 61%. These stocks have come under pressure this year both as the U.S. increases regulatory scrutiny on China-based securities listed on domestic exchanges and Beijing enforces its own crackdown on domestic industries ranging from technology to private education. Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, says investors tempted by a potential bargain ought to look elsewhere. "The chart says it all," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "It just purely looks like people are trying to catch a falling knife. You're making five-year new lows in here on the BKCN [S&P/BNY Mellon China ADR index]."

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

"If you drill down now looking at the Alibaba chart, that's 10% of that particular index, there is no indication we're getting anywhere close to making a bottom," Johnson added. "The evidence at this point in time says pass on this and wait for clear evidence that a bottom is getting set."

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards