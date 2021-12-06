Elon Musk has strong views on hydrogen. Not everyone agrees

A car is fueled with hydrogen at the Frankfurt Auto Show IAA in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on September 13, 2017. TOBIAS SCHWARZ | AFP | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a history of expressing strong opinions about hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells. A few years ago, when the subject came up during a discussion with reporters at the Automotive News World Congress, the billionaire and electric vehicle magnate described hydrogen fuel cells as "extremely silly." "It's just very difficult ... to make hydrogen and store it and use it in a car," Musk said. "The best-case hydrogen fuel cell doesn't win against the current case batteries, so then, obviously ... it doesn't make sense," he added later. "That will become apparent in the next few years. There's ... no reason for us to have this debate, I've said … my piece on this, it will be super obvious as time goes by, I don't know what more to say." In the time since those remarks, Musk's views don't seem to have changed much, if at all. In June 2020 he tweeted "fuel cells = fool sells," adding in July of that year: "hydrogen fool sells make no sense."

The tech

First things first: What underpins the tech Musk seems so skeptical of? The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes hydrogen fuel cell vehicles — which are also known as fuel cell electric vehicles — as being "similar to electric vehicles … in that they use an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine to power the wheels." The key difference is that electric vehicles have batteries that need to be charged by plugging the vehicle into a charging point. Fuel cell vehicles, on the other hand, utilize hydrogen gas and, according to the EPA, "generate their electricity onboard."

Although these products obviously don't account for the bulk of car sales at this moment in time — Riversimple won't actually sell its cars, offering them on a subscription service instead — that such a range of companies are working on fuel-cell offerings at all shows some see potential in the technology. "Fuel cell cars will certainly play a part in decarbonizing transport," a spokesperson for Toyota told CNBC. "As and when refueling infrastructure expands, they will offer a convenient alternative form of electrified transport over a fully electric BEV [battery-powered electric vehicles]," they said. Toyota viewed hydrogen "as an alternative to fossil fuels in all manner of settings, including heating, lighting, haulage, mass transit and heavy industry," the spokesperson said. "The range of hydrogen applications will increase, enabling cheaper, more efficient power supply and we'll increasingly see hydrogen powering cars, buses, trains and trucks," they added. In a statement sent to CNBC, the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association expressed a similar viewpoint. Fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen energy, the FCHEA said, offered customers "a zero-emission option with performance they expect and no change to daily routines — long range, quick refueling, and the ability to scale to larger platforms without adding restrictive weight and size." The FCHEA went on to say there was a "tremendous opportunity for fuel cell electric cars and fuel cell-powered material handling vehicles." "Also, given the limitations of battery weight and recharging for long haul trucking, a significant opportunity also exists for medium- and heavy-duty delivery vans, trucks, buses, trains, and planes," it said. Indeed, as governments around the world attempt to develop low and zero emission transportation systems, the notion of using hydrogen fuel cells in larger vehicles is starting to be explored by a broad range of companies.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the CEO of Daimler Truck was asked about the debate between battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cells. Balance, Martin Daum argued, was key. "We go for both, because both … make sense," he said, going on to explain how different technologies would be appropriate in different scenarios. "In general, you can say: If you go to city delivery where you need lower amounts of energy in there, you can charge overnight in a depot, then it's certainly battery electric," Daum said. "But the moment you're on the road, the moment you go from Stockholm to Barcelona … in my opinion, you need something which you can transport better and where you can refuel better and that is ultimately H2." "The ruling is not out, but I think it's too risky for a company our size to go with just one technology." Versatility

Daum's comments on fuel cells touch upon the idea that they could, eventually, find a home in heavier forms of transport covering long distances, hauling cargo and, in some cases, ferrying people from one destination to another. He's not alone in taking this view. The European transport giant Alstom, for instance, has developed the Coradia iLint, which it describes as "the world's first passenger train powered by a hydrogen fuel cell." In aviation, plans to operate commercial hydrogen-electric flights between London and Rotterdam were announced in October, with those behind the project hoping it will take to the skies in 2024. In construction, JCB, a major player in the sector, said last year that it had developed an excavator "powered by a hydrogen fuel cell." Weighing 20 metric tons, the company said the vehicle had been tested for over 12 months, adding that the "only emission from the exhaust is water." Challenges While there is a sense of excitement about the use of hydrogen fuel cell technology in a variety of applications, the path to any mass rollout may not necessarily be a smooth one. Earlier this year, Honda ceased production of its Clarity plug-in hybrid and fuel cell models, although the company did make a point of saying that fuel cell electric vehicles would "play a key role in our zero-emissions strategy." Elsewhere, the U.S. government has cited a number of challenges. These range from the durability and reliability of fuel cells to vehicle cost. "The current infrastructure for producing and getting hydrogen to consumers cannot yet support the widespread adoption of FCVs," it adds.