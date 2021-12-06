Investing Club: This big bank could get a boost if interest rates go higher

In this article WFC

Wells Fargo signage on May 5th, 2021 in New York City. Bill Tompkins | Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images

(This article was sent first to members of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer. To get the real-time updates in your inbox, subscribe here.) In today's morning note, we mentioned how analysts at Morgan Stanley shuffled around their ratings in the banks this morning. Among the changes, the analysts cut PNC Financial (PNC) from equal-weight to underweight, downgraded Citigroup (C) to equal-weight from overweight and upgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) to equal-weight from underweight. But perhaps the biggest, market-moving change of them all was Morgan Stanley upgrading Wells Fargo to overweight from equal-weight. Wells Fargo (WFC) is one of the largest positions in Charitable Trust, so let's dive into the analyst call. Morgan Stanley noted that the biggest driver of the WFC rating change was higher fed funds futures, which essentially means that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates next year. Morgan Stanley believes an accelerated taper means earlier rate hikes, and they pointed out that banks are the only sector that has outperformed when real rates rise.

Higher rates can give WFC a boost

Wells Fargo has a ton of positive leverage to higher interest rates. Morgan Stanley wrote this morning that every 50-basis point increase in fed funds increases Wells Fargo's net interest income by 7% and earnings per share by 16%. The omicron variant is an unknown variable to what the Fed may do next, but Morgan Stanley thinks at worse the variant delays the economic recovery by one quarter. Wells Fargo also lots of firepower for capital returns. The bank is currently working through a massive $18 billion share repurchase program, but it may not be limited to that number. Management has the flexibility to increase capital distributions because of how much excess cash is sitting on the balance sheet, especially relative to peers. According to Morgan Stanley, excess capital at Wells Fargo currently sits at 10% of its market cap compared to 5% for the median large-cap bank.

