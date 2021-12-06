Saudi Aramco CEO warns of social unrest if new investment in fossil fuels ends too quickly

Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, urged global leaders on Monday to continue investing in planet-warming fossil fuels in the years ahead, arguing that the assumption the world could transition to clean energy "overnight" was "deeply flawed."

Nasser, during remarks at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Texas, claimed that transitioning to cleaner fuels too rapidly could prompt uncontrolled inflation and social unrest, and ultimately upend nations' emissions targets to curb carbon pollution.

"I understand that publicly admitting that oil and gas will play an essential and significant role during the transition and beyond will be hard for some," Nasser said during the conference, which has focused on low-carbon strategies and technology.

"But admitting this reality will be far easier than dealing with energy insecurity, rampant inflation and social unrest as the prices become intolerably high, and seeing net-zero commitments by countries start to unravel," he continued.

Nasser's remarks come amid mounting pressure on the oil and gas industry to limit exploration and production of fossil fuels and shift to renewable power development, as countries set new carbon emissions reduction targets to battle climate change.

The International Energy Agency in May warned that investments in new oil and gas projects must immediately stop in order for the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

Keeping global temperatures from surpassing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming will require the world to slash greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half within the next decade and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The Earth has already warmed about 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and is set to see a temperature rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius by 2100.

But other world energy leaders at the conference, including the chief executives of Exxon and Chevron, also argued that demand for oil and gas will remain high in upcoming years despite efforts to transition to a clean energy economy.