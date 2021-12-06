Want to give the gift of stocks this year? What to know

Struggling to find last-minute holiday gifts that won't be delayed by supply chain issues?

One simple way to help children or relatives start investing is to gift them stocks or other financial assets.

"If you're looking at it as a Christmas gift or a holiday gift for a young person, I think purchasing stock is a great way to introduce them to investing," said Judson Meinhart, a certified financial planner and manager of financial planning at Parsec Financial in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

More from Invest in You:

Half of Americans with retirement accounts have taken an early withdrawal

9 money moves to make before becoming your own boss

How to score a charitable giving write-off if you don't itemize deductions

"It can be something that they have an interest in, or potentially a long-term growth company they can follow along as they grow," he added.

Investing in the stock market is a great way to exponentially grow a monetary gift – this year to date, the S&P 500 index is up more than 21%.

Buying stock for someone else

It is relatively simple for parents to purchase stocks for their children.

To do so, parents need to set up a custodial brokerage account — often called a UTMA (Uniform Transfers to Minors Act) or UGMA (Uniform Gift to Minors Act) account —for their children or another minor in their care. Then, guardians can buy the stocks they want via the account for their kids.

When the child who the account belongs to comes of age — either 18 or 21, depending on the state in which they live — they gain full control and can use the money as they please.

If you'd like to gift your child stock, experts advise making it fun and finding stocks that the child has a connection with.