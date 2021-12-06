Wildfires produced record-breaking emissions this year from U.S. to Turkey

A Cal Fire firefighter from the Lassen-Modoc Unit watches as an air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on the Dixie Fire as trees burn on a hillside on August 18, 2021 near Janesville, California.

Wildfires worsened by climate change produced a record amount of carbon emissions in parts of Siberia, the U.S. and Turkey this year, scientists with the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said on Monday.

Intense and prolonged blazes emitted an estimated total of 1.76 billion tons of carbon — the equivalent of more than a quarter of U.S. annual carbon emissions.

The Sakha Republic in northeastern Siberia, Turkey, and the western U.S. recorded their highest wildfire emissions in 2021, according to Copernicus. Wildfires also devastated Albania, Algeria, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Spain and Tunisia.

"As the year draws to a close, we have seen extensive regions experience intense and prolonged wildfire activity, some of which has been at an level not observed in the last couple of decades," said senior Copernicus scientist Mark Parrington.