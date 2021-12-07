Amazon Web Services outage causes issues for Disney+, Netflix, Coinbase

Amazon's cloud-computing unit on Tuesday was hit with an outage that took down some websites and services.

A notice on Amazon Web Services' status page said it was experiencing problems with certain APIs and the AWS Management Console. The issues are impacting AWS' main US-East-1 region hosted in Northern Virginia, so not all users may be experiencing outages.

"We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region," according to the notice, which was posted late morning on Tuesday. "We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery."

Among the services that reported issues as a result of the outage were Disney's streaming subscription service, Disney+, Netflix, Slack, stock trading app Robinhood and Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Amazon sellers also reported they were unable to access Seller Central, an internal website used to manage customer orders.

Representatives from AWS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.