Japan markets set to jump after Wall Street rallies on omicron optimism

SINGAPORE — Stocks across Asia-Pacific were set to jump, after Wall Street rallied on optimism that the omicron variant risk might not be as bad as feared.

Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,090 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,927.37.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.76% in early trade.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had said that the initial data on the omicron variant was "encouraging," though he cautioned that more information was needed to fully understand it.

Stocks on Wall Street jumped on that optimism, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring nearly 650 points — erasing its losses from the previous week. The Nasdaq Composite climbed out of negative territory and ended 0.9% higher to 15,225.15. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,591.67.

Over in Asia-Pacific, economic data ahead include the release of Australia's rate decision in the morning.