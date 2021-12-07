Japan markets set to jump after Wall Street rallies on omicron optimism

- White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had said that the initial data on the variant was "encouraging," though he cautioned that more information was needed to fully understand it.
- China's central bank announced after market hours on Monday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves — the second time it's doing so this year.
- Economic data ahead include the release of Australia's rate decision in the morning.
SINGAPORE — Stocks across Asia-Pacific were set to jump, after Wall Street rallied on optimism that the omicron variant risk might not be as bad as feared.
Japan's Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,090 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,927.37.
Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.76% in early trade.
Stocks on Wall Street jumped on that optimism, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring nearly 650 points — erasing its losses from the previous week. The Nasdaq Composite climbed out of negative territory and ended 0.9% higher to 15,225.15. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,591.67.
Meanwhile, China's central bank announced after market hours on Monday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, for the second time this year. It will release 1.2 trillion yuan ($282 billion) to boost slowing growth amid the pandemic.
"Another bonus to the improvement in risk sentiment overnight was news of policy easing coming from China," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.
"Perhaps more important than the RRR announcement, the PBOC decision was closely followed by a statement from the communist party central committee vowing to stabilize the economy in 2022, signalling an easing of some property curbs," he wrote. China's real estate sector has been hit by the government's moves to rein in debt.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.290 — continuing its ascent from levels above 96.1 in previous sessions.
The Japanese yen traded at 113.45 per dollar, continuing to weaken since yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7044, as it strengthened from the $0.701 level.