Comcast shares dip on broadband subscriber guidance that shows slowing growth

Shares of Comcast dipped Tuesday after the president and CEO of Comcast Cable, Dave Watson, said the company expects to add 1.3 million high-speed internet customers for the year. That's short of analyst expectations for 1.4 million subscribers, per a FactSet consensus.

The company's stock was down more than 5% on an otherwise green day for tech stocks.

The figure implies Comcast may add 185,000 new high-speed internet customers during the fourth quarter, far below the 538,000 it added in the same quarter last year.

It's the second time this year Comcast has provided early guidance on broadband subscribers that caused the stock to dip. Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh had previously warned in September that the company expected broadband additions to slow during the third quarter.

Investors have feared a slowdown in the broadband segment after the Covid-19 pandemic fueled internet services growth. Shares of Comcast are off about 19% from 52-week high on Sept. 3, 2021.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.