Cramer's lightning round: Illumina and SoFi are buys

SoFi Technologies: "[CEO] Anthony Noto is doing a very good job there. Frankly, they did a secondary. It crushed the stock. You know, the stock popped. People felt like they got hurt by it when the secondary occurred, and now I think it's bottomed."

American Outdoor Brands: "I know it's a gun play, but they've got all these other brands that we really like. They're kind of an amalgam of brands. I don't know. I don't think it's that bad a story down here. I don't like to speculate ahead of the quarter, but they've got a lot of great brands."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: "This is a tough one because we know that that last quarter was quite weak, and [JPMorgan retail analyst Matthew Boss] is reacting I believe — I have not spoken to him about Ollie's — to what was a quarter that was not up to snuff with many other companies having great quarters. ... This is a very tough market. If it's good, it doesn't go up. If it's bad, then look out."

Illumina: "Look, Illumina is a fantastic company. I'm not just saying that because we know [Dr. Scott Gottlieb] is on the board. Illumina is a winner. They made a fantastic acquisition. They are gene sequencer parts. ... I would buy the stock."

