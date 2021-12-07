Elon Musk: CEO is a 'made-up title,' so he's Tesla's 'Technoking' instead

Elon Musk is the CEO of two companies, Tesla and SpaceX — but if you ask him, his role as chief executive is essentially just "a made-up title."

That's the somewhat philosophical reply Musk offered at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday, when asked whether he'd consider stepping into another role at Tesla in the coming years. The only consequential titles at a large company, Musk responded, are "president, secretary and treasurer," because those positions are required for Internal Revenue Service paperwork.

"All of these other titles are just basically made up," Musk mused, ultimately avoiding the question. "So CEO is a made-up title, CFO is a made-up title, general counsel...They don't mean anything."

As a further example of how little stock he puts in the "CEO" title, Musk noted that he changed his title to "Technoking of Tesla" in a March regulatory filing. "I'm legally 'Technoking,'" he said. "I just did that as kind of, like, a joke — just to show that these titles don't mean a lot."

Musk became Tesla's chairman in 2004, a year after the company was founded, and assumed the role of CEO in 2008. He held both titles for a decade before stepping down as chairman in 2018 for a three-year period, to settle fraud charges with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Those terms will expire this year.