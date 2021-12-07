Elon Musk says 'civilization is going to crumble' if people don't have more children

Entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk gestures during a visit at the Tesla Gigafactory plant under construction, on August 13, 2021 in Gruenheide near Berlin, eastern Germany.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wants people to have more babies.

"There are not enough people," Musk told a Wall Street Journal event on Monday. "I can't emphasize this enough, there are not enough people," he said.

The tech billionaire said low and rapidly declining birth rates are "one of the biggest risks to civilization."

His comments come as a growing number of people are deciding not to have children, citing concerns such as climate change and inequality.

Musk added that too many "good, smart people" think there are too many people in the world and that the population is growing out of control.

"It's completely the opposite," Musk said, urging people to look at the data. "If people don't have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words."