European start-up funding triples to a new record above $100 billion this year

LONDON — Europe's tech sector is on fire.

Start-ups in the region are on track to haul in a record $121 billion in funding this year, according to a report from venture capital firm Atomico, roughly three times the $41 billion of capital raised in 2020.

It's the first time European start-ups have raised more than $100 billion in a single year, and highlights surging interest from investors in the continent's rapidly-growing tech industry.

"It's been a defining year for European tech," Tom Wehmeier, Atomico's head of insights, told CNBC. "I think what we've seen in the numbers is that European tech is creating value faster than ever."

Based on findings from data firm Dealroom, Atomico's latest annual "State of European Tech Report" shows that total equity value of European tech companies in the public and private markets surpassed $3 trillion for the first time in 2021.

"It took us decades to get to the first trillion in equity value in technology from Europe," Wehmeier said.

"We got to that milestone only three years ago, in December 2018. And then we went from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in 24 months, and then this year, the most recent trillion has been added in eight months."

Europe is now home to 321 billion-dollar "unicorn" companies, 98 of which were minted this year. There are also 26 so-called "decacorns" worth $10 billion or more, including Klarna, Revolut and Checkout.com, according to Atomico.

Tech start-ups were a major beneficiary of the increased adoption of online services during the coronavirus pandemic, Wehmeier said.