Figuring out these three budget numbers will help you pay off debt and save more for retirement in 2022

The start of a new year can be a great time to revisit your budget.

Your first steps should be figuring out how much money you actually have and finding out where it's all going, according to financial advisor Winnie Sun.

She recommends making a list of all of your financial assets, another with your debts and a third one listing how much money you spend per month.

Check out this video for more advice on what information you ought to include on the spreadsheets and to learn about four other financial moves you should make before 2022 starts.



