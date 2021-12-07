CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley says stock picking is key with this volatility, names its favorites

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE
The Coca-Cola logo is displayed on the facade of a production hall. Coca-Cola European Partners Deutschland GmbH (CCEP DE), headquartered in Berlin, is responsible for the bottling and distribution of Coca-Cola brand products throughout Germany.
Andreas Arnold | picture alliance | Getty Images

Omicron fears and a faster taper of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve have created a ruckus in the markets in recent weeks, and Morgan Stanley said stock picking is the key to fighting the volatility.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Veteran strategist David Roche on where global markets are headed next
3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO02:37
CNBC ProChief investment officer discusses 'record' inflation figures and how the Fed could react
5 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley: These 11 global stocks will benefit as inflation stays ‘higher for longer'
Zavier Ong
Read More