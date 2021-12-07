Stocks are back up already. What would have happened if you'd sold?

It'd be surprising if you weren't scared by recent headlines, yet how you responded to them as an investor will have major consequences for your long-term financial picture.

Most recently, reports of a new Covid variant that could be more contagious and less affected by vaccines than other strains prompted fears of more trouble for the economy. Many people were left wondering if the pandemic will ever end.

All that anxiety revealed itself in the market, with stocks plummeting steeply. Investors had two options: to pull money out, or to hang tight.

Who fared better?

Let's say you had $100,000 invested in the S&P 500 Index and decided to move to cash when stocks were slipping on Nov. 26. As of yesterday, you'd have around $97,700, according to Morningstar Direct.

If you'd stayed in the market, on the other hand? Your balance would also be around $97,700 at the end of Monday.

That means that those who sold didn't achieve their goal of avoiding losses. (In fact, they may now have a capital gains tax bill that those who didn't sell won't.)

What's more, the sellers are now going to miss out on future returns.