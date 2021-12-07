Treasury wants to crack down on shell companies, corruption with new rule

Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an interview at the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) annual meeting in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

The U.S. Treasury Department's anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday said it wants to enact a new rule that would crack down on criminals that use businesses and shell companies to hide illegal funds behind webs of opaque corporate structures.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau of the Treasury Department and known as FinCEN, announced that the prospective rule would require a wider range of companies to provide details on their investors.

"Millions of corporations, limited liability companies, and other entities are formed within the United States each year. While such entities play an essential and legitimate role in the U.S. and global economies, they can also be used to facilitate illicit activity," the Treasury Department said in a fact sheet.

The Treasury Department hopes that the bulked-up transparency rules will dissuade bad actors from forming shell companies to launder illicit money and ultimately make it easier for law enforcement to track the movement of criminal funds.

Treasury officials believe the new rule will force companies and limited liability partnerships to provide information on individuals who own or control at least 25% of the entity or anyone who carries "substantial control" at the business.