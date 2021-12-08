Biden nominates megadonor and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman to be ambassador to Kenya

President Joe Biden has picked big money political donor and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman to be his ambassador to Kenya.

Whitman spent decades in high-level corporate roles, but she has also been politically active for years.

She ran in 2010 as a Republican for governor in California but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown. She supported now-Sen. Mitt Romney's runs for president in 2008 – before she eventually became Sen. John McCain's national campaign co-chair – and in 2012. She backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race against Donald Trump.

Last year, she gave $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee that benefited the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee.