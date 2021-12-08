Experts, lawmakers call for Biden to push back the return of student loan payments—again

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020, student debt relief was among the first policies enacted to help struggling Americans. The CARES Act, passed on March 27, 2020, paused federal student loan payments through Sept. 30, 2020 and temporarily set the federal student loan interest rate to 0%.

Both Presidents Trump and Biden extended the moratorium and payments are currently set to resume Jan. 31, 2022. Lawmakers and experts now warn another extension may be necessary.

A recent survey of 33,703 student loan borrowers by the Student Debt Crisis Center found that even among student loan borrowers with full-time employment, 89% say they're not financially secure enough to begin making payments after Feb 1. And 21% say they will never be financially secure enough to resume payments.

Today, the Student Borrower Protection Center sent a letter to President Biden alongside 207 other organizations (including the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Federation of Teachers, and the NAACP) calling for the pause to be extended.

"In fewer than 60 days, tens of millions of student loan borrowers are slated to be thrown back into repayment on federal student loans they are ill-equipped to pay as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate Americans' health and financial security," reads the letter. "It is clear that payments should not resume until your administration has fully delivered on the promises you made to student loan borrowers to fix the broken student loan system and cancel federal student debt."

The letter echoes a statement put out by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday.

"We are still in the pandemic, and the borrowers were saving an average of $393 a month, which has been critical amid Covid," said Schumer in a statement. "If we don't extend the pause on payments, then that horrendous interest will pile up at a time when too many are still not financially prepared to shoulder a giant monthly bill. Moreover, with Omicron spreading, the uncertainty with what happens next demands at least one more extension of the student loan payment pause."