Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee members as they push to hold him in contempt

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, October 21, 2020.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol riot, a court filing shows.

The civil lawsuit came as that select panel moves to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the probe of the Jan. 6 invasion, when then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, asks for the court to invalidate two subpoenas that the panel issued to Meadows and Verizon, the carrier for his prior personal cell phone, calling them "overly broad and unduly burdensome."

A spokesman for the select committee declined to comment on the lawsuit. A lawyer and a spokesman for Meadows did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.