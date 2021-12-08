Pfizer will submit full data on Covid treatment pill to the FDA in a few days, CEO says

Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021.

Pfizer will submit full data on its Covid treatment pill to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Wednesday.

Bourla said he's confident the full results from the clinical trials will show that the oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, reduces hospitalization and death by 89% as interim data showed in November. Paxlovid is taken in combination with a popular HIV drug, ritonavir.

"We will have the full set in a few days," Bourla told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "And we will submit them. I feel comfortable the data that we will submit will mimic at large what we saw in the first part of the study. When we unblind the data I don't expect we will have a difference."

Pfizer submitted its application to the FDA last month for emergency approval of the treatment. Bourla told CNBC the FDA has a "very high sense of urgency" and he believes they will make a decision this month.

The pill would be available to the public soon after its approved by the FDA, Bourla said. "We have already shipped product into the U.S, so product will be available this month if it's approved," the CEO told CNBC.

President Joe Biden said last month the U.S. has bought 10 million courses of Paxlovid and delivery will start at the end of the year.