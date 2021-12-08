Starbucks workers in Buffalo to decide this week whether to form coffee chain's first U.S. union

Starbucks workers at three cafes in Buffalo, New York, voted this week on whether to form a union, a choice that could have far-reaching implications for the coffee giant and broader restaurant industry.

Mail-in voting concludes Wednesday, and the National Labor Relations Board will begin counting votes Thursday afternoon. Roughly 100 employees who work at the company-owned locations are eligible to participate in the election, based on the voting list drawn up by Starbucks.

Unions are rare in the restaurant industry. Only 1.2% of workers at food and drinking places were members of unions in 2020, below the private-sector unionization rate of 6.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But if the Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote in favor of a union this week, the decision could have an impact that stretches beyond the coffee chain.

"I feel like once people have the awareness that they can take some steps on their own behalf to improve their workplace with their coworkers, they'll do it," said Cathy Creighton, a union attorney and director of Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations branch in Buffalo.

Union drives from Amazon workers and strikes by John Deere's and Kellogg's employees have filled headlines this year, bringing more attention to organized labor. A tight labor market has also given workers the confidence that they have the power to push employers for higher pay and better benefits.

In Buffalo, organizing workers have shared a number of problems that they believe can be fixed by a union, like understaffing, training and pay.

The union effort has faced strong opposition from Starbucks management. The company sent top executives and former CEO Howard Schultz to the Buffalo locations, a move that Starbucks Workers United called "union busting." Starbucks appealed to the NLRB in Washington to broaden the union vote across the entire Buffalo market, which includes 20 cafes, but the request was denied Tuesday.