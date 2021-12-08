The 2 biggest mistakes companies make when planning vaccine mandates

As coronavirus cases rise again in cities throughout the United States and fear over the omicron variant grows, more companies are requiring or planning to mandate vaccines for their employees.

A new report from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson has found that 57% of U.S. employers now require or are planning to mandate vaccines for their workers in the coming months. Thirty-two percent of those employers, however, said they will require vaccinations only if the federal vaccine mandate takes effect.

The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private businesses has been put on hold as a federal appeals court reviews the rules, but many companies including Google, Microsoft and Ford have already implemented their own vaccine requirements.

Still, some companies have been hesitant to require their workers to get the shot for fear of losing talent in a tight labor market. "Some workers have said they won't come back to the office unless people are vaccinated and other folks have said they would leave their companies if they required them to be vaccinated," Elise Freedman, a workforce transformation practice leader at Korn Ferry who is helping companies coordinate their return-to-office plans, tells CNBC Make It.

The companies that do have vaccine mandates are at risk of making "big mistakes" that could drive workers away, she warns. Below, Freedman shares the two mistakes she's noticed companies make when enacting their vaccine policies, and what leaders should do instead.