Tax credit aimed at low- to middle-income workers was expanded amid Covid-19. Who stands to benefit most

A temporary expansion of a tax credit aimed at workers with low to moderate pay could be extended for another year if the Build Back Better bill is passed.

That would be a win for people without children, particularly childless Black workers, according to a new report from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

However, even more improvements to the credit formally known as the earned income tax credit, or EITC, should be made to help support that population, according to the Washington, D.C., think tank.

The American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year, allowed more childless workers to get the EITC. The legislation raised the income limit for adults to qualify, and permitted workers ages 19 to 24 and those 65 and up to be eligible in the 2021 tax year.

More from Personal Finance:

House bill's child tax credit is a boon for low earners

Unstable employment puts families with kids at higher risk of poverty

Here are must-know changes for the 2021 tax season

Many of the workers who will benefit will be those who have been in essential jobs, like cashiers or home health aides, said Jessica Fulton, vice president of policy at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.

Unlike the enhanced child tax credit, where families have received advance monthly payments since July, any money due back to workers from the EITC will be included when they file their tax returns next spring.

Those who are eligible could see bigger tax returns next year, due to the fact that the size of the credit was also temporarily increased.

"The maximum credit was nearly tripled to $1,500, which is a significant amount, if people are able to get that back into their pockets," Fulton said.