CNBC Pro

Why the market is not ripping even higher on the Pfizer omicron news

Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 02, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The Pfizer news is a classic case of "sell on the news."

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO04:47
CNBC ProIntel, Salesforce, and Cisco are some of today's top stocks to watch: Pro Market Movers Dec. 7
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProMissed out on Tesla? Bernstein flags a different way to play the EV trend — and names its top stocks
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProJPMorgan's top stock strategist Kolanovic tells investors to trust this bounce
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More