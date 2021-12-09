After AWS outage, Larry Ellison says a major customer told him that Oracle's cloud 'never ever goes down'

Oracle's cloud infrastructure service is still way behind Amazon. But that doesn't keep Larry Ellison, Oracle's billionaire co-founder, from taking every available opportunity to tout his cloud over the competition.

At the end of Oracle's quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, Ellison made a veiled swipe at Amazon Web Services, which suffered a major outage this week, taking down a wide swath of websites and internet services and knocking out critical tools used by Amazon's own delivery workers.

Ellison didn't specifically reference the outage, but it doesn't take much reading between the lines to get his meaning.

"Let me close with a note that I'm going to paraphrase from a very large telecommunications company who uses our cloud and all the other three North American clouds — Google, Amazon and Microsoft," Ellison said. "And the note basically said the one thing we've noticed about Oracle, Oracle's cloud, is that it never ever goes down. We can't say that about any of the other clouds. We think this is a critical differentiator."

Oracle shares rose 11% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal second quarter. Prior to the close, the stock was up 38% this year, trouncing Amazon's 7% gain.