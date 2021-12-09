Asia-Pacific markets set for a muted session as investors assess omicron risks

SINGAPORE — Futures pointed to a relatively flat trading session in Asia-Pacific on Thursday, following modest overnight gains on Wall Street. Nikkei futures pointed to a flat open in Japan where the benchmark index jumped 1.42% to 28,860.62 in the previous session. In Australia, the ASX 200 slipped 0.06% in early trade as the heavily weighted financials subindex added 0.24%. Stateside, the major averages posted a third consecutive day of gains while European shares closed lower. "After a solid run in the previous two days, equities are taking a breather with European shares closing lower amid concerns over the need for a new round of covid restrictions," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign-exchange strategist at the National Australia Bank, said in an early morning note.

Investors are keeping an eye on the omicron Covid variant, which has rattled markets in recent weeks. The World Health Organization on Wednesday said the variant could change the course of the pandemic. Scientists worldwide are scrambling to determine just how contagious and lethal omicron is and how effective would existing vaccines be against the virus. While preliminary evidence from South Africa, where the variant was first identified, may suggest that omicron is milder than the delta strain, WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 says it is "too early to conclude" that.

Currencies and oil