Bill Gates says the metaverse will host most of your office meetings within 'two or three years' — here's what it will look like

As Bill Gates reflected on what he calls his "most unusual and difficult year," the billionaire also looked ahead to 2022 and beyond with no shortage of optimism — including when it comes to our "more digitized future."

In a year-end post on Gates' personal blog, the Microsoft co-founder included a prediction about the future of work, and how it could be changed by the rise of the metaverse, the virtual worlds being built by tech companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft, where users will be able to work, play and socialize.

Gates notes that the Covid-19 pandemic has already "revolutionized" the workplace, with more companies than ever offering flexibility for employees who want to work remotely. "Those changes will only intensify in the years to come," Gates writes, and he says remote working will only pull more people into the metaverse.

"Within the next two or three years, I predict most virtual meetings will move from 2D camera image grids...to the metaverse, a 3D space with digital avatars," Gates writes in his blog post.