House set to consider contempt resolution against Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows for Jan. 6 riot probe stonewall

The leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives on Thursday notified members to next week expect to consider a resolution recommending that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress.

The Republican Meadows, a former House member, in a reversal on Tuesday said that he would no longer cooperate with a select bi-partisan House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The panel then threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against him, which ultimately could result in the filing of criminal charges by the Justice Department.

Meadows responded on Wednesday by filing a lawsuit in Washington federal court seeking to invalidate two subpoenas that the committee had issued to him and his cell phone service provider, Verizon.

The complaint asks a judge to resolve what Meadows claims to be an "untenable position" he is in due to Trump's order that he not comply with a congressionally issued subpoena for testimony and documents.

Trump argues that such a subpoena would violate a president's executive privilege to keep advice and documents private.