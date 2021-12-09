HashiCorp shares rise after one of top software IPOs of 2021 values company at over $14 billion

Shares of HashiCorp, whose software helps engineers set up computing infrastructure in public clouds and physical data centers, rose about 10% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The stock, trading under the symbol "HCP," started trading at $81.16 per share and climbed past $89, up from its $80 IPO price. Based on the offer price, HashiCorp is valued at over $14 billion.

HashiCorp joins more than 100 technology companies that have become available to investors on U.S. exchanges this year, in part a reflection of the booming software market and the growth they saw during the Covid-19 pandemic.

HashiCorp is based in San Francisco but considers itself "remote-first," with a globally distributed workforce of 1,500 people.

its debut comes as some investors have reduced their exposure to cloud stocks. The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund sold off nearly 11% last week, compared with a 1% decline in the S&P 500 index. The selling came as Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said vaccines might be less effective at handling the omicron virus variant than previous Covid variants, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discussed plans to slow the pace of bond purchases.

Many tech companies provide higher ranges after announcing an early estimate in the run-up to IPOs, but HashiCorp stuck with its initial range of $68 to $72 announced on Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, HashiCorp said it sold 15.3 million shares at a price above the estimated range. The offering netted $1.22 billion, making it the fourth-biggest U.S. business software IPO of the year, according to FactSet, behind Qualtrics, UiPath and SentinelOne.

HashiCorp's meager day-one rally stands in stark contrast to most high-profile IPOs, which have seen dramatic first-day pops. Last month, electric vehicle maker Rivian jumped 29% out of the gate, and code-sharing service GitLab surged 35% after its October listing. Restaurant technology company Toast had an even bigger pop, climbing 56% in September.