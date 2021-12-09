CVS says it expects earnings, revenue to grow in 2022 as it steps up health-care focus

CVS Health said Thursday that it expects the company's earnings and revenue to grow in the year ahead, as it focuses on making health care more affordable and easier for customers.

The drugstore chain and health insurer projected that adjusted earnings per share will be between $8.10 to $8.30 on total revenues of between $304 billion to $309 billion in fiscal 2022.

It also boosted its forecast for this fiscal year, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share to be at least $8.00 on revenue of $290.3 billion or more. That's an increase from a previous forecast for adjusted earnings of $7.90 to $8.00 per share and revenue of $286.5 to $290.3 billion.

The company announced its new forecast ahead of an investor day on Thursday. It marks the first investor day since the start of the pandemic and since the company's new CEO Karen Lynch stepped into the top role.

As of market close on Wednesday, shares are up 36% this year. CVS shares closed Wednesday at $93.10. The company's market value is $122.85 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.