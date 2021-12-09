European markets head for positive open as investors watch omicron and U.S. jobs data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in positive territory on Thursday as investors continue to monitor developments around the omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key U.S. data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,352, Germany's DAX 25 points higher at 15,715, France's CAC 40 up 14 points at 7,027 and Italy's FTSE MIB 60 points higher at 26,784, according to data from IG.

Global markets have rallied in recent days as traders bet that the omicron Covid variant's economic impact won't be as severe as initially thought. Still, some experts have urged caution, saying there are still unknowns about the variant.

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Wednesday, after the major averages posted a third straight day of gains. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday as investors assessed risks surrounding the omicron variant.

While preliminary evidence from South Africa, where the variant was first identified, may suggest that omicron is milder than the delta strain, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19 said Wednesday it's "too early to conclude" that.

The WHO's director general said Wednesday that omicron could change the course of the pandemic. The omicron variant has so far been found in 57 countries across the world.