Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup because of demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan, September 17, 2020.

(To sign up for the "CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer," subscribe here.)

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations.

"We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."

"We had to stop reservations we got so many," Farley added. "We stopped at 200,000, and those are orders. Hard orders."

Farley said Ford is pushing full production capacity at "70,000 or 80,000 units" the Lightning, the all-electric version of America's decadeslong best-selling F-series pickup truck.

It's expected arrive in dealerships by mid-2022.

"We're going to try to double that," he said. "We've done it in the past. Don't bet against Ford when we have to increase capacity. This is what we do."

We'd love your feedback on the CNBC Investing Club event. Please fill out this survey here.

The CNBC Investing Club is now the official home to my Charitable Trust. It's the place where you can see every move we make for the portfolio and get my market insight before anyone else. The Charitable Trust and my writings are no longer affiliated with Action Alerts Plus in any way.

As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Typically, Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If the trade alert is sent pre-market, Jim waits 5 minutes after the market opens before executing the trade. If the trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the trading day, Jim executes the trade 5 minutes before the market closes. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. See here for the investing disclaimer.

(Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F.)