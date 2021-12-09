These are the five best states for drivers in 2021

Commuting doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Ohio ranked as the best state for drivers in 2021, according to a study by Bankrate.

The best states for drivers include those with safe and quicker commutes, lower gas prices and cheaper insurance premiums, said Sarah Foster, an analyst for Bankrate.

The rankings were based on four categories: cost, driving quality, safety and weather conditions.

Check out this video to view Bankrate's study, including those states seen as bad for drivers, and learn more about how the rankings were determined.

More from Invest in You:

How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year

The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an eight-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.