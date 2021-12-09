Making New Year's resolutions during Covid has paid off: Fidelity survey

New Year's resolutions can be easy to make and even easier to break, but having a goal can help keep you upbeat and on track financially, according to a Fidelity Investments' survey released on Thursday.

The 2022 New Year's Financial Resolutions Study found people who made resolutions at the start of 2021 are more optimistic about the future than people who didn't. Eighty-one percent of respondents who made resolutions say they will be better off financially in 2022, compared to 58% of those who didn't make resolutions.

Some of that optimism may be a direct result of living through the pandemic.

"They had to spend less, they really had to think about their finances and plan through all that uncertainty," said Stacey Watson, senior vice president of Life Event Planning, Fidelity Investments.

The Fidelity survey finds 84% of Americans saying that after the Covid experience "they've learned to let go of worrying about that which can't be controlled," according to Watson. And with greater focus on personal goals that are attainable, the survey finds Americans are reaching their goals more often. The percentage of survey respondents who stuck to New Year's resolutions (71%) in 2021 was significantly higher than the previous year's level of follow-through: 58% in 2020.

A rising stock market and government financial relief may have helped some people achieve their goals, but the feeling of control also helped motivate people to make good on physical and mental health goals. Respondents to the Fidelity Survey credited the pandemic with helping them become more thoughtful about saving and spending, closer to family and stronger as individuals.