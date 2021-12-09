Anthony Scaramucci says he sees inflation as transitory, not a long-term problem

Inflationary pressures in the global economy are temporary and won't be long-term problems, according to hedge fund investor Anthony Scaramucci.

The founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital said he believes rising prices are related to supply chain constraints and will ease once the bottlenecks are resolved.

"I don't see the inflation being long term. I think this is a transitory aftermath of the crisis," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

In October, consumer prices in the U.S. surged by 6.2%, the biggest jump in more than 30 years.

Market experts are split on whether inflation is temporary or not. Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, told CNBC last month that the Fed is losing credibility over its view that rising prices are transitory.