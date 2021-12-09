SEC chair Gensler seeks tougher SPAC disclosure, liability rules

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Thursday floated several potential SPAC rules he hopes the regulator will consider as it works to oversee one of Wall Street's up-and-coming ways to take companies public.

Among the ideas Gensler pitched were new rules around marketing practices, tougher disclosure requirements and liability obligations for SPAC "gatekeepers," which could include sponsors, financial advisors and other bookkeepers.

Specifically, the SEC chief said he'd like to see new rules that compel SPACs to provide investors with more information about fees, expected equity dilution and conflicts, as well as better ways to access that information before an investment is made.

Above all else, Gensler said he is concerned by a disconnect between the amount of information that companies are required to provide through a traditional initial public offering versus the disclosures required from SPACs.

"Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs," the SEC chair said in prepared remarks. "Due to the various moving parts and SPACs' two-step structure, I believe these vehicles may have additional conflicts inherent to their structure."

Appointed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, Gensler said added rules clamping down on marketing prior to proper disclosure may also be needed to help anchor the value of the SPAC's shares closer to the business's actual worth.

Glitzy corporate presentation decks, hyped press releases and celebrity endorsements can balloon a SPAC's equity well beyond a reasonable value long before proper disclosures are filed, Gensler said.